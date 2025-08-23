Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,447,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,317 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $280,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,526,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,498,000 after buying an additional 3,605,152 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,959,000 after buying an additional 738,441 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36,358.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,364,000 after buying an additional 587,919 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,305,000 after buying an additional 480,314 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $211.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.65. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $212.14.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

