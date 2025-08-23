iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,588,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,570 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 2.04% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $800,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $104.23 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.59.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

