Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 50,870 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 623,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,870 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $338,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $694.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $710.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $675.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $611.00.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

