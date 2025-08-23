Valueworks LLC Has $5.15 Million Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Valueworks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,595 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.9% of Valueworks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 126.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Comcast by 203.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Comcast Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average of $34.77. The company has a market cap of $126.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

