Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 46,879 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,343,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,879 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $191,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,806,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811,598 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,736 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,842.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,208,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,222 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,126 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 626.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.5%

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $93.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $93.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

