Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Sold by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,401 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 927.1% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 669.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $171,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 232,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,450,545.20. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,273,550.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,842 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,180 over the last ninety days. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Cowen began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:KMI opened at $26.6680 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 95.90%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.