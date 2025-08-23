Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $560,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $694.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $675.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $611.00. The company has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $710.88.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

