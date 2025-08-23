Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,322,550,000 after purchasing an additional 359,822 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 726,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,139,000 after purchasing an additional 51,893 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 272,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,643,000 after purchasing an additional 139,176 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 261,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 250,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,615,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $694.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $675.74 and a 200-day moving average of $611.00. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $710.88. The company has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

