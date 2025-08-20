Zenas BioPharma (ZBIO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.02) per share and revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q2 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 12, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.23).

Shares of Zenas BioPharma stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. Zenas BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $667.44 million and a P/E ratio of -4.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBIO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zenas BioPharma by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,461 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Zenas BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Zenas BioPharma by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Zenas BioPharma by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBIO. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zenas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zenas BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transformative immunology-based therapies for patients. The company was founded by Lonnie O. Moulder Jr on November 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

