Zenas BioPharma (ZBIO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.02) per share and revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q2 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 12, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.
Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.23).
Zenas BioPharma Trading Down 8.3%
Shares of Zenas BioPharma stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. Zenas BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $667.44 million and a P/E ratio of -4.46.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBIO. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zenas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zenas BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.
Zenas BioPharma Company Profile
Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transformative immunology-based therapies for patients. The company was founded by Lonnie O. Moulder Jr on November 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
