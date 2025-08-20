Silence Therapeutics (SLN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 21st. Analysts expect Silence Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.2067) per share and revenue of $3.3830 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q2 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 7:30 AM ET.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.27). Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.48% and a negative net margin of 294.20%.The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. On average, analysts expect Silence Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLN opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. Silence Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $20.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics stock. Massar Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR ( NASDAQ:SLN Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLN. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Silence Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Silence Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

