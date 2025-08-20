Marzetti (MZTI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Marzetti (NASDAQ:MZTI – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 21st. Analysts expect Marzetti to post earnings of $1.31 per share and revenue of $455.26 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 21, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Marzetti Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:MZTI opened at $180.48 on Wednesday. Marzetti has a 1-year low of $156.14 and a 1-year high of $202.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Marzetti Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Marzetti’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MZTI shares. Benchmark raised shares of Marzetti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Marzetti from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Marzetti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.50.

Institutional Trading of Marzetti

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marzetti by 16.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,736,000 after acquiring an additional 30,731 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Marzetti by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Marzetti in the 1st quarter worth $2,310,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marzetti by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Marzetti during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Marzetti Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Articles

