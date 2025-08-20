Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Tourmaline Bio Q3 Earnings

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tourmaline Bio in a report released on Wednesday, August 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.00). The consensus estimate for Tourmaline Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($3.02) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tourmaline Bio’s FY2025 earnings at ($3.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.33) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.52) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($7.33) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($4.51) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRML opened at $22.37 on Monday. Tourmaline Bio has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $574.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Tourmaline Bio by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Tourmaline Bio by 34.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Tourmaline Bio by 35.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Tourmaline Bio by 148.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

