Q3 EPS Estimates for XOMA Royalty Lowered by Leerink Partnrs

XOMA Royalty Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of XOMA Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for XOMA Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for XOMA Royalty’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on XOMA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of XOMA Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of XOMA Royalty to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of XOMA Royalty in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XOMA Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

XOMA Royalty Stock Up 1.0%

XOMA opened at $32.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. XOMA Royalty has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $387.61 million, a PE ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.60. XOMA Royalty had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 27.57%.The company had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in XOMA Royalty by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 156,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 60,927 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of XOMA Royalty by 17.2% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 152,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 22,330 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of XOMA Royalty in the second quarter worth $527,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of XOMA Royalty in the second quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of XOMA Royalty by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA Royalty

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

