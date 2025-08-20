CVE:ITR Q3 EPS Forecast Lowered by Raymond James Financial

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

ITR opened at C$2.57 on Monday. Integra Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.12 and a 12-month high of C$2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$303.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.03.

In other Integra Resources news, Senior Officer Dale Kerner purchased 34,720 shares of Integra Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.96 per share, with a total value of C$67,995.65. Corporate insiders own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

