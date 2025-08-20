Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brainsway from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Brainsway from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Brainsway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Brainsway alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BWAY

Brainsway Trading Down 2.6%

NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $14.47 on Friday. Brainsway has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $273.48 million, a P/E ratio of 55.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Brainsway had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. Brainsway has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brainsway will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brainsway

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainsway in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brainsway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brainsway by 720.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainsway in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Brainsway during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brainsway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainsway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.