Q3 Earnings Forecast for Sylogist Issued By Ventum Cap Mkts

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sylogist in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 14th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Ezzat now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Sylogist’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Sylogist’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Sylogist alerts:

Sylogist Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of Sylogist stock opened at C$8.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$189.87 million, a P/E ratio of 178.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. Sylogist has a one year low of C$6.33 and a one year high of C$11.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.93.

About Sylogist

Sylogist is a public sector SaaS company that provides comprehensive ERP, CRM, fundraising, education administration, and payments solutions that allow its customers to carry out their missions.It serves over 2,000 customers globally, including all levels of government, nonprofit and non-governmental organizations, educational institutions, and public compliance-driven and funded companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.