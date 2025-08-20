Seaport Res Ptn Issues Positive Estimate for Verano Earnings

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Verano in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Verano’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get Verano alerts:

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $202.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.80 million. Verano had a negative net margin of 40.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%.

Separately, Cormark raised shares of Verano from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Verano has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VRNOF

Verano Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. The stock has a market cap of $506.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.74. Verano has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $4.17.

About Verano

(Get Free Report)

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.