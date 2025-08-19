First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. $GIFI

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Gulf Island Fabrication accounts for about 1.8% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Gulf Island Fabrication worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,336 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 112,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 25,290 shares during the period. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 118.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Gulf Island Fabrication Price Performance

GIFI stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.24.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $37.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. Gulf Island Fabrication had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.59%.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

