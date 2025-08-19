Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF $DIVI Stock Position Raised by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 859,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,433 shares during the period. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF comprises 4.7% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $28,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial LLC increased its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC increased its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Down 0.2%

DIVI opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.66. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $37.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.04.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

