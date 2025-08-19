Centerra Gold Inc. (CG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on September 4th

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 21st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 0.4%

TSE CG opened at C$10.06 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.72 and a 52 week high of C$10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.39.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.