Centerra Gold Inc. (CG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on September 4th

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 21st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st.
Centerra Gold Stock Up 0.4%
TSE CG opened at C$10.06 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.72 and a 52 week high of C$10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.39.
About Centerra Gold
