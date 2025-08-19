Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.13 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

Pfizer stock opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $142.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.49%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

