Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF $XSVM Holdings Cut by Andina Capital Management LLC

Andina Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XSVM. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 132.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $61.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.25.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

