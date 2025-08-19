Andina Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Andina Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQLT. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.36. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $43.82.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

