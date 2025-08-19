67,028 Shares in CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA Purchased by MIG Capital LLC

MIG Capital LLC bought a new position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 67,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,792,000. CAVA Group comprises about 0.7% of MIG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CAVA Group by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 679,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,685,000 after acquiring an additional 263,651 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in CAVA Group by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in CAVA Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CAVA Group by 7,003.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 127,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 125,580 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, insider Jennifer Somers sold 2,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $215,032.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 137,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,527.68. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $55,543.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,495.08. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,603 shares of company stock worth $4,522,089. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAVA Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $69.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.68 and a 200 day moving average of $90.29. CAVA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $172.43.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.65 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CAVA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on CAVA Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.44.

CAVA Group Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

