GSG Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

GSG Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.9% of GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $462.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $184.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $465.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $441.86 and its 200-day moving average is $408.78.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.