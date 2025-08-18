Disciplina Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Disciplina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.3% of Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $51.36 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $51.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.01. The firm has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

