Informed Momentum Co LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 43,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sportradar Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Sportradar Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period.

Shares of SRAD opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06. Sportradar Group AG has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 80.53 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $374.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SRAD shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Arete initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

