Informed Momentum Co LLC Sells 94,110 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Informed Momentum Co LLC lessened its stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,110 shares during the period. Informed Momentum Co LLC’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 15.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,598,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,647 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 16.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,023,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,460 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter worth about $12,463,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Butterfly Network by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 30,828 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,239,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Price Performance

BFLY stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $348.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 30.53% and a negative net margin of 71.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Monday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Butterfly Network from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, August 1st.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

