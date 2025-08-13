Bitcoin Gold Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $14.10 thousand worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is btgofficial.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

