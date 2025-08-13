Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Price Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $65.79 million and approximately $9.32 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 247,369,843 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 247,681,945.03949409 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.26277798 USD and is up 5.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $9,870,852.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

