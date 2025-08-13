SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY stock opened at $139.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $119.83 and a 12 month high of $144.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.64.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

