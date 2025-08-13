PrimeEnergy Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG) Shares Sold by Informed Momentum Co LLC

Informed Momentum Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC’s holdings in PrimeEnergy were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,322,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PrimeEnergy by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,812 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000.

PrimeEnergy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PNRG opened at $177.53 on Wednesday. PrimeEnergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.03 and a fifty-two week high of $243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.19.

Insider Activity

PrimeEnergy ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter. PrimeEnergy had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $50.06 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $330,429.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 230,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,151,559. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

PrimeEnergy Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

