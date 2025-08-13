Informed Momentum Co LLC Purchases New Shares in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 222,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC owned 0.28% of Expensify at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Expensify by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 55,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expensify by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 29,732 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Expensify by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 67,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. Expensify, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $144.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78.

EXFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Expensify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expensify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,498,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,051.20. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 113,609 shares of company stock valued at $256,206 over the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

