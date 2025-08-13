21,046 Shares in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Bought by Informed Momentum Co LLC

Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 0.8% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 117,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 32.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Nicholas Little sold 45,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $4,030,140.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 812,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,265,535.44. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher T. Gregory sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,192. This trade represents a 16.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,938 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,731 over the last three months. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $122.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average of $89.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.81 and a 1-year high of $123.63.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $498.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.00 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 20.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

