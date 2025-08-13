The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Sold by Informed Momentum Co LLC

Informed Momentum Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,980 shares during the period. Informed Momentum Co LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its position in RealReal by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 72.5% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REAL shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group set a $8.00 price objective on RealReal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

RealReal Stock Up 16.6%

RealReal stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $881.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.48. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. Equities analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

RealReal Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

