Informed Momentum Co LLC Has $518,000 Holdings in Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN)

Informed Momentum Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC owned about 0.07% of Northeast Bancorp worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Northeast Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,089,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 511.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 23,414 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 98,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 45,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get Northeast Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBN opened at $102.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $840.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northeast Bancorp has a 12-month low of $63.31 and a 12-month high of $110.35.

Northeast Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Northeast Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. Northeast Bancorp’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

Northeast Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.