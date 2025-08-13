Informed Momentum Co LLC Makes New Investment in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 188,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC owned about 0.19% of Amplitude as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amplitude by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Amplitude by 255.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amplitude by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.54. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $14.88.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.29 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 30.43% and a negative return on equity of 33.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 8,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $106,189.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 79,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,608.48. This represents a 9.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erica Schultz sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 107,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,019.36. This trade represents a 6.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,911 shares of company stock valued at $571,352. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amplitude from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

