Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,785,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,147 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $110,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fonville Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VXUS opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.96 and a 200-day moving average of $65.07. The company has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
