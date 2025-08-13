Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in MSCI were worth $11,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,376,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,302,610,000 after purchasing an additional 518,833 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 61,179.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,892,000 after purchasing an additional 504,732 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MSCI by 3,881.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 419,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,662,000 after purchasing an additional 408,894 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in MSCI by 605,802.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 212,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,903,000 after purchasing an additional 212,031 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at $117,879,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $550.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $562.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.06. MSCI Inc has a 1-year low of $486.73 and a 1-year high of $642.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $772.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.68%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $548.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,089.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,279,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,296,314.19. This trade represents a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $6,731,599 in the last 90 days. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $654.73.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

