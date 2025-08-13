Informed Momentum Co LLC Makes New $569,000 Investment in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Synchronoss Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 122,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 69,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 28,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 13,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchronoss Technologies

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey George Miller sold 7,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $55,865.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 429,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,307.82. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laurie Harris sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 47,632 shares in the company, valued at $333,424. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,074 shares of company stock worth $226,417 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Down 11.6%

Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $77.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.77. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $42.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

