Informed Momentum Co LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Informed Momentum Co LLC reduced its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,645 shares during the period. Informed Momentum Co LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,862,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $44,737,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.30.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $92.40 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $131.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.42 and a 200 day moving average of $106.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $504.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.73 per share, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,426,136.50. The trade was a 0.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.65 per share, with a total value of $856,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,061.80. The trade was a 54.43% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,174 shares of company stock worth $1,047,079 over the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

