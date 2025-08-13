Informed Momentum Co LLC Purchases Shares of 11,585 Seneca Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Seneca Foods by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seneca Foods Trading Up 1.7%

SENEA opened at $104.82 on Wednesday. Seneca Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $59.21 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.54 and its 200 day moving average is $90.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $297.46 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Seneca Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

