39,000 Shares in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) Bought by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000. Toronto Dominion Bank accounts for about 1.2% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Services raised its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 4.5% in the first quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 4,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 14.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 14.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD opened at $73.08 on Tuesday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $75.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.03. The company has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.7568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

