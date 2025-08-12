Rathbones Group PLC Has $228 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.1% of Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $228,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.2% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Telligent Fund LP grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Telligent Fund LP now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 1,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 26,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,076,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,740.77. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.24, for a total value of $1,386,672.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,171,844.80. This represents a 13.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,920,634 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.95.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $471.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.81, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $527.45. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

