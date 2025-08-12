Rathbones Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,092 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.26% of CME Group worth $248,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 612.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $81,951.00. Following the sale, the director owned 24,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,765,601.39. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total transaction of $141,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,916.56. This trade represents a 12.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,576,294 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock opened at $285.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $204.16 and a one year high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $298.00 price objective on CME Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.93.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

