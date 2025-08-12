Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $47,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total value of $31,199,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 121,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,851,900. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 43,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,954,250. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,999 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,220 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $797.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $731.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $657.12. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.86 and a 1 year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $664.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 target price (up from $785.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $838.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

