Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,219 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for approximately 1.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $44,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 610.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MKC. UBS Group began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $86.24. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

