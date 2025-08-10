Swiss National Bank Acquires 14,100 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 910,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $82,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,106,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,658 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,460,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000,000 after purchasing an additional 72,271 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 38.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,141,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,012 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,317,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,281,000 after purchasing an additional 460,483 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,027,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.06.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of DELL stock opened at $137.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.60. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $147.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 25,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,289,707.07. This represents a 27.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $757,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,942.92. This trade represents a 24.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,947,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,559,812. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

