American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 54.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $206.51 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.51 and a 12-month high of $243.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.09, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.82.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 247.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. HSBC cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

