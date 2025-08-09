Townsquare Capital LLC Has $10.81 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 24,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 637,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,302,000 after buying an additional 69,205 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $445.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $448.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

